What was that boom in Ocala? U.S. Navy bombing exercises in the Ocala National Forest

This week, the U.S. Navy is engaged in “live and inert bombing” exercises at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest, according to a Facebook post from U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in Florida. Here is the schedule:

April 15, 10 a.m.–midnight (Inert/Live)

April 16, 10 a.m.–midnight (Inert/Live)

April 17, Noon-midnight (Inert/Live)

April 18, Noon–midnight (Inert/Live)

April 19, Noon–midnight (Inert/Live)

"During bombing periods, wildlife may be temporarily displaced," the posts says. "Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife.

Direct noise complaints to nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil.

