Books close on exceptionally mild winter across the nation’s mid-section
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Climatological Spring to keep the mild trend going
TOM SKILLING’S LAST DAY AS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST AT WGN AFTER 45 YEARS
“The whirlwind of activity surrounding my final nightly broadcast this past Wednesday evening (February 28, 2024) and retirement from daily weather broadcast duties at WGN has been something. I NEVER expected all this attention. But, I told you I intended to keep this Facebook page going—though at perhaps a slower pace—and this is going to happen.
“I thought you might get a kick out of some of the photos of this past Wednesday evening which have been shared with me—many from my wonderful WGN colleague Diana Dionisio. So many of you were with us by way of the Wednesday evening broadcast. That was an extraordinary evening. And I’ve just learned my long time meteorological colleague and now Congressman Eric Sorensen, made an announcement on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC which was so kind. THANKS, Eric!!
” . . . It’s so wonderful to have the sun out and shining down on us so magnificently! And, thank you again for all the kind words!!”
TOM SKILLING
WARMEST CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER IN 92 YEARS
5th warmest since records began in 1871
March begins the three month climatological spring season—tied —with April for the fastest warming month
Days continue to lengthen—gaining 1 hr 27 minutes over the next month
HEAVY RAINS SWAMP THE DEEP SOUTH — 24-HOUR TOTALS ENDING FRIDAY
TEMPERATURE OUTLOOKS
MORE WINTER STATISTICS
CHICAGO’S STREAK OF CONSECUTIVE MONTHS OF ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPS REACHED 11 AS OF THE END OF FEBRUARY!
TRACKING CHICAGO AREA’S NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Scattered showers arrive in spots late Sunday night into Monday, but it’s later Monday and Monday night when the greatest precipitation chance arrives areawide
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.