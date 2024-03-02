Books close on exceptionally mild winter across the nation’s mid-section

“The whirlwind of activity surrounding my final nightly broadcast this past Wednesday evening (February 28, 2024) and retirement from daily weather broadcast duties at WGN has been something. I NEVER expected all this attention. But, I told you I intended to keep this Facebook page going—though at perhaps a slower pace—and this is going to happen.

“I thought you might get a kick out of some of the photos of this past Wednesday evening which have been shared with me—many from my wonderful WGN colleague Diana Dionisio. So many of you were with us by way of the Wednesday evening broadcast. That was an extraordinary evening. And I’ve just learned my long time meteorological colleague and now Congressman Eric Sorensen, made an announcement on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC which was so kind. THANKS, Eric!!