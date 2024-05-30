Book now: Nonstop flights offered from Akron to Myrtle Beach

*Attached video: What happens to unclaimed luggage, and how you could get it at a bargain

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Allegiant Travel Company has launched seasonal flights from the Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, starting on Thursday.

According to a press release from Allegiant, this flight option is part of the airline’s “ latest seasonal expansion,” at 66 airports across the country.

“Anticipating accelerated travel demand, we are excited to bring back these seasonal routes for passengers to enjoy some of our network’s most popular destinations just in time for summer vacations,” Allegiant Chief Revenue Officer Drew Wells said in the release. “Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

This summer’s seasonal route from the Akron-Canton Airport will fly directly to Myrtle Beach International Airport. Click here to book this route now.

Click here for other Allegiant flights and fares.

