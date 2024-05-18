Bonita Springs High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Bonita Springs High School Class of 2024 graduated Saturday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 360 seniors at the high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 2018.

The school's mascot is the bull sharks, and the colors are blue and green.

It was the city's first high school since Bonita Springs' incorporation in 1999.

The school was the fourteenth high school in the Lee County School District at the time.

