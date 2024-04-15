Bondi Junction mall stabbings: Who were the victims of the Sydney attack?

Tributes are flowing to the six people who died during a stabbing rampage at a popular Sydney shopping centre.

Joel Cauchi's victims at the crowded Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday were five women and a man. Several others, including a baby, were injured before Mr Cauchi was shot dead.

Authorities have said the attack was most likely related to Mr Cauchi's mental health, and that it appeared he had targeted women.

Here is what we know so far about those who died.

Dawn Singleton, 25

Ms Singleton, the daughter of high-profile Sydney businessman John Singleton, was working a shift in a retail store when the attack began.

In the hours after the attack her father became increasingly worried she was among the dead, according to Australian radio host and and family friend Ray Hadley.

"I rang him and he said: 'I think my Dawnie is one of those who have lost their lives. I can't confirm it, can you do something?'" he said on radio station 2GB.

Hadley detailed how he called police contacts and confirmed Ms Singleton - who he had known since she was born - had died.

"I had the job of ringing John back and officially confirming that his dear, darling daughter had been stabbed to death by this lunatic."

Ms Singleton's fiance, who is a police officer, was responding to the attack at the centre when the family learned she was killed.

"The other officers intervened when he arrived there, apparently," Hadley said.

White Fox Boutique, where Ms Singleton was working, said they were "truly devastated" by her loss.

"Dawn was a sweet, kind-hearted person who had her whole life ahead of her. She was really amazing."

Jade Young, 47

Ms Young was an architect and mother of two.

Her boss, Georgia Wilson, said Ms Young had worked for her boutique firm for 12 years and was "family".

"I can't even believe I am writing this, it doesn't feel real," she said on Instagram. "Anyone who knew Jade knew what a beautiful, kind and warm soul she was. We are completely devastated."

Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club said Ms Young and her family were "much-loved members" and contributors to the local beachside community.

"Many club members will be affected by the loss of Jade and the impact of this senseless and tragic event will affect each of us differently over time," spokesman Basil Scaffidi said.

"On behalf of Bronte Surf Lifesaving Club, we extend our deepest condolences to the family."

Ashlee Good, 38

Ashlee Good was fatally wounded while trying to shield her nine-month-old daughter from the stabbing attack.

Witnesses have described how the new mother fled into a nearby store, passing her baby girl - who was also hurt - to bystanders. They desperately pulled clothes off racks to put pressure on their wounds and stem the bleeding.

Ms Good died shortly after arriving at hospital. Her daughter has undergone surgery and is now in a stable condition.

"We are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human," the family said in a statement, also thanking those who "cared for our baby when Ashlee could not".

Friends have paid tribute to her as "full of life and love" and someone with a "permanent glow".

Ms Good was the daughter of former Australian Football League player Kerry Good, who played for North Melbourne. The club wore black armbands in her memory during a match on Sunday, and the club's coach, Alastair Clarkson, fought back tears as he spoke before the match.

"It's just so sad. Ash and her beautiful little girl... She's not going to have a mum - it breaks our hearts," he told Fox Sports.

Faraz Tahir, 30

The only man killed in the attack, security guard Faraz Tahir died trying to protect others.

He had sought refuge in Australia from Pakistan just a year ago, according to members of his local community. Friends have told local media he had worked at the shopping centre for only a week.

In a statement, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said he was an "integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness".

Ejaz Khan, a solicitor and the president of the Pakistan Australia Association, said the local Pakistani community is "mourning and... very distressed".

"He was a lovely guy, he was very helpful all the time, he was working very hard and studying very hard in order to have a better future in Australia," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said Mr Tahir had "lost his life while saving others", adding that his family had requested his body be returned to Pakistan.

Pikria Darchia, 55

Pikria Darchia has been named as a victim of the Bondi mall stabbings [Family handout]

Police have also named Pikria Darchia as one of the victims. She described herself as an artist on LinkedIn and is reported to have been originally from Tbilisi in Georgia.

Few details about her have been reported so far.

Cheng Yixuan, 25

The last victim identified, Cheng Yixuan, was a Chinese student studying at the University of Sydney.

Chinese social media has been alight since Saturday with people trying to track her down, after her family reportedly said she had called them from the shopping centre in the minutes before the attack.

The Australia Today App - a Chinese language publication - said her fiance, known only as Mr Wang, said: "She even tried on clothes for me to see."

"I contacted her day and night, but there was no response at all. The whole family was so anxious that they didn't dare to think too much."

In an email to students, University of Sydney vice-chancellor Mark Scott confirmed a student - who he declined to name - had died, adding he was "shocked and saddened by the senseless loss of life".

Wang Chunsheng, China's acting consul general in Sydney, said he was "very sorry to hear about" Cheng's death.