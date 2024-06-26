Bonderoff chosen to be SUNY Delhi president.

Jun. 26—SUNY Delhi's acting president can cross "acting" off her title.

The State University of New York Board of Trustees announced Wednesday, June 26, it has appointed Mary Bonderoff, acting president at SUNY Delhi, as president of the college. Bonderoff will be SUNY Delhi's 11th president since its founding in 1913. Her official start date was Wednesday, July 26.

In a news release, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "Since 2022, Dr. Bonderoff has served SUNY Delhi exceptionally by increasing enrollment and developing significant partnerships between SUNY Delhi and local partners to ensure the success of Delhi's students."

Bonderoff said, "It is truly a privilege to serve as the next president of SUNY Delhi. I have spent my entire career as an advocate for student success by creating caring, inclusive, and equitable communities. The past two years are a testament of the work we have done building a strong commitment to our students and community. SUNY Delhi provides tremendous opportunities for students through our strong academic programs and co-curricular experiences. I look forward to strengthening SUNY Delhi's position as a premier technology institution."

In 2023-2024, SUNY Delhi enrolled the largest incoming class since 2017, the news release stated. It is anticipated that 2025/2026 enrollment will surpass the prior years' growth.

According to the release Bonderoff "inherited an approximately 6.5 million-dollar structural deficit and began to address it right away. She intentionally collaborated with shared governance bodies to develop a multifaceted plan. This fiscal stability plan has received significant praise from SUNY Administration and peer institutions for its thoughtful approach. Since her arrival at SUNY Delhi, the college has saved 2 million dollars. The college is on track to close the structural deficit by 2027/2028."

SUNY Delhi College Council Chair Jack Schoonmaker said, "On behalf of the SUNY Delhi College Council, I would like to thank the Presidential Search Committee, especially Chair Wayne Oliver, for their many hours and their thorough and extensive deliberations.

"In her two years at Delhi, working diligently with Faculty, Staff and Students, Mary met challenges head on; strategically addressing significant budget deficits, increasing enrollment to the highest levels since 2017, and as importantly, improving the overall positivity of the campus," he said. "The College Council looks forward to working with Dr. Bonderoff as she continues her important work and moves forward as the President of SUNY Delhi."

According to the release, Bonderoff began her career at SUNY in 1989 at the Oneonta campus, serving in roles including director of the Center for Multicultural Experiences, director for Student Diversity and then as director of Diversity Education and Community Outreach. She went to SUNY Morrisville to serve as chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator, and later as vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer. Since 2022, Bonderoff has led SUNY Delhi in an interim capacity.

Bonderoff holds bachelor's and master's degrees from SUNY Oneonta and a doctorate from Northeastern University.