Bond withdrawn for HS teacher murder suspect
A 46-year-old man charged in connection with the murder of a high school teacher will remain in jail after his bond was withdrawn.
A 46-year-old man charged in connection with the murder of a high school teacher will remain in jail after his bond was withdrawn.
Aptera's long-delayed 3-wheeler gets closer to production thanks to successful crowdfunding campaign that saw 2,040 new reservation holders chip in $34M.
The stock market's record highs make people feel uncomfortable, understandably. But metrics other than the raw index numbers tell the story from another perspective: that of average growth.
Matt Chapman won his fourth career Gold Glove Award with the Blue Jays last season, before he hit free agency.
There's a rivalry brewing between America's top sprinters en route to the Paris Olympics.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
No matter how convoluted and expensive streaming video services become, I’ll always think: At least it’s better than watching this thing over dial-up.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Film armorer Bryan Carpenter, a witness for the prosecution, watched footage from the “Rust” set, pointing out instances of guns being used in an unsafe manner on the set prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The venture capital stars were shining in Los Angeles this week at the Upfront Summit, an invite-only VC conference founded by Mark Suster and known for going all-out. AI was the talk of the town again and even some celebrities graced the stage, including Lady Gaga, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Novak Djokovic. What may have been a little different this year, though, is that it’s been a tough one for venture capital and startups seeking venture capital.
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
REI's member dividends have arrived which means now is the perfect time to stock up on discounted hiking, camping and automotive gear at REI.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
Pickett struggled mightily in his sophomore season, both on the field and with injuries.
Ford has issued a recall that applies to about 7,500 units of the 2023 and 2024 Bronco. These SUVs are fitted with hardtop windows that can fall off.
Which electric vehicles can put energy back into their battery packs the quickest? These are the fastest-charging EVs for 2024.