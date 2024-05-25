Bond for tennis instructor set at $75,000 after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child, three other counts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former tennis instructor Joshua Denault is being held at the Brown County jail on a $75,000 cash bond after being charged with capturing an intimate representation without consent, child enticement, sexual exploitation of a child and causing mental harm to a child.

“Investigators have identified through the sheriff’s department up to 35 additional victims,” Brown County assistant district attorney Aaron Linssen said.

The alleged crimes occurred in incidents with female students in his lessons, potentially dozens, according to investigators, some as young as 10 years old. Denault was formerly employed at Four Seasons Tennis Club and Western Racquet & Fitness Club.

“This is an active incident investigation, involving a growing number of young victims,” Capt. David Poteat of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said. “We do believe that there are other victims, so we are asking that they come forward to let us know what their experiences were. And we know that based on evidence that we’ve recovered.”

The state requested a $75,000 cash bond, while the defense wanted that to be lowered.

“We believe a much less significant cash bond in the neighborhood of 15 to 20 thousand dollars is sufficient,” Denault’s defense attorney Shane Brabazon said.

The court denied that request due to the seriousness of the allegations.

“The nature of the allegations are extremely serious,” Brown County Judge Cindy Vorpal said. “These are allegations and they are predatory in nature. The court at this time believes the 75 thousand dollar cash bond is appropriate.”

Investigators say that incidents could date back three years, and are asking other victims to come forward to aid with the investigation, which could result in more charges for Denault.

Denault is due back in court on Friday, May 31 for a status hearing.

