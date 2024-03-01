Bond set for suspect in SC DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night

A judge has set a bond for the suspect in a South Carolina crash that killed a bride on her wedding night.

According to WCIV, the bond for Jamie Lee Komoroski was set at $150,000. Komoroski is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed bride Samantha Miller last year.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

It happened on April 28, 2023 in Folly Beach, which is near Charleston. Miller, from Charlotte, was in a low-speed vehicle wither her newlywed husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two other family members when they were rear-ended by Komoroski. Hutchinson and the other family members were seriously hurt.

Komoroski is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide. Investigators said Komoroski was driving 65 mph when she hit the motorized cart. The street where it happened is a 45 mph zone.

Jamie Lee Komoroski

Komoroski’s blood alcohol content was 0.261 -- more than three times the legal limit, according to a toxicology report.

She was last denied bond in August 2023, when a judge determined she was a flight risk. But the judge said if Komoroski’s trial didn’t start by March 2024, she would get a $150,000 bond with conditions that include house arrest.

According to court documents obtained by WCIV, Komoroski will be required to wear an electronic monitor under house arrest and will only be allowed to leave for medical emergencies or as directed by previous court orders. She’s also required to live in Charleston County, banned from driving, and must surrender her passport.

