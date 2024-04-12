Bond set at $50,000 for man arrested in Halloween 2022 fatal hit-and-run

A man arrested 18 months after authorities said he fled a fatal crash faces a $50,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning arrested Lazaro Yosvany Bello-Ruiz, Fort Myers police announced.

Bello-Ruiz, 34, remained in custody Friday morning. He faces charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of the crash resulting in death.

On Oct. 31, 2022, a head-on collision resulted in the death of Louinel Mirand, 45, of Fort Myers.

No bond: Thomas Stein to be held without bond in March murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller, judge says

Fort Myers police said their initial investigation determined the at-fault vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup, was traveling the wrong direction on Metro Parkway, cresting the top of the flyover.

Police said the suspect was determined to be the driver of the F-150 that caused the crash.

Fort Myers police's Traffic Homicide Unit submitted a warrant request to the State Attorney Office, which granted the warrant.

Bello-Ruiz is next due in court May 13 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bond set for driver arrested months after fatal DUI crash