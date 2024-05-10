Bond set at $10M for man shot by Huber Heights officer following road rage incident

May 10—A man shot by a Huber Heights police officer investigating a road rage incident early Sunday is facing charges.

Kenneth Haught, 42, of Huber Heights was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a peace officer, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business, according to police.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond.

Officer Shawn Waler shot Haught after a brief pursuit Sunday that ended near a house in the 9400 block of Taylorsville Road. When the chase ended, dash camera footage showed Haught get out of the vehicle and turn toward police with a weapon in his hands.

"You can clearly see the suspect face the officers and raise a black AR 15-style rifle, pointing it directly at the officers," Chief Mark Lightner said during a press conference Wednesday. "The officer closest to the suspect opened fire and stuck the suspect, who turned and tried to flee with his rifle still in hand."

Haught dropped the weapon as he went around the house before collapsing on a porch. Police provided aid to Haught until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early Thursday morning.

Police recovered the firearm, a DPMS full-auto SBR air rifle.

Waler, a 19-year veteran, is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is department policy, Lightner said. Waler also shot a man in April 2023 while responding to a report of gunfire in Butler Twp. A grand jury declined to indict him.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investing the officer-involved shooting.

At 1:33 a.m. Sunday a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Haught, shot out his driver-side window and rammed his vehicle, according to Huber Heights Communication Center records. The man told dispatchers he was driving to the Shell gas station at 8007 state Route 235.

When police arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving and attempted to stop it. The vehicle reportedly continued south on state Route 235 at a high rate of speed.

While on New Carlisle Pike, officers conducted a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) to try to stop the vehicle but were not successful.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after pulling into a grassy area in the 9400 block of Taylorsville Road.

During the pursuit officers saw Haught throw items out of the vehicle. Lightner said they recovered methamphetamine in that area.

Staff writers Samantha Wildow and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.