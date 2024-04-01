Bond set at $100,000 in obscene contact case

Apr. 1—Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks set bond at $100,000 for a 38-year-old man accused of obscene internet contact with a minor in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, March 29.

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office records, defendant Barry Alexander Gordon was initially arrested on March 18.

"It is alleged that on or about Jan. 5, 2024, at or about 807 Underwood St., Mr. Gordon did commit the new offense," stated Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis.

The defendant was represented by attorney Jerry Moncus, who told the court that Gordon has resided in Whitfield his entire life.

"He has one prior conviction from about 18-20 years ago," Moncus said. "He is a long-haul truck driver ... he has family members who have begun communicating with other employment agencies to seek some sort of employment that would not require him to travel so he could remain local."

Moncus said he does not believe Gordon is a flight risk or a risk to intimidate witnesses.

"We would just ask that the court grant a reasonable bond, he would agree to an ankle monitor, whatever restrictions the court would feel would be appropriate given the circumstances and so forth," he added.

Antalis said that the State was opposed to bond being set for the defendant.

"We do consider him a flight risk," she told the court. "He leaves the state for a living and in this case, he texted lewd messages to a minor child, soliciting sexual intercourse and soliciting sexual favors while the victim was here in Whitfield County and the defendant was in Washington state, using both his and his girlfriend's phone."

The aforementioned prior conviction, she said, was for methamphetamine possession in 2004.

"Given the nature of his behavior in this case and the information we've learned — we have learned information that there is a history of violent and harassing behavior towards the victims in this case — the State would not agree with 'Mr. Gordon is not a risk to the victims,'" Antalis added.

If the court was inclined to set a bond amount for the defendant, Antalis requested that several special conditions be attached for Gordon. That includes provisions that the defendant have no contact with the alleged victim in the case, nor any family members of that individual.

Judge Wilbanks accepted those recommendations from the State — and added a few of his own before setting Gordon's bond.

"The defendant shall also have no cellphone with internet access," he ordered. "And he shall not leave the state."