Bond set at $1 million for Larimore man accused of murder, firing gun at law enforcement

Apr. 2—GRAND FORKS — A Larimore man is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly murdering his relative, attempting to murder his mother and firing a handgun at a SWAT vehicle.

Troy Randall Larson's initial appearance took place Tuesday morning, April 2, with Larson appearing remotely from Altru Hospital.

Charges were filed Monday, April 1. Larson is charged with Class AA felony murder-intentional, knowing or with extreme indifference, which has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The crime has a mandatory minimum four-year sentence.

Larson, 43, also is charged with Class A felony attempted murder with a firearm and seven counts of Class C felony reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. Attempted murder has a four-year mandatory minimum; reckless endangerment has a two-year mandatory minimum.

All counts are subject to the 85% rule, which means at least 85% of the sentence must be served in custody.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 23, a homicide was reported at a Larimore residence, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The suspect — later identified as Larson — allegedly barricaded himself inside afterward.

Law enforcement arrived on scene, set up a perimeter and instructed Larson to come outside. After Larson allegedly ignored multiple commands, the SWAT team fired tri-chamber CS gas canisters and multiple rounds of 40 mm OC launcher rounds into the residence in an attempt to draw him outside.

The SWAT team also utilized its BearCat vehicle to pierce holes in the exterior walls and windows of the residence. Larson allegedly fired a handgun at the vehicle. Seven officers were inside the vehicle at the time, but the rounds did not penetrate the passenger compartment, the affidavit said.

At one point, Larson came outside. After allegedly reaching toward his pocket,

law enforcement officers shot him

— one with a less-lethal round, the other with a bullet, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Larson was secured and transported to the Altru emergency room by ambulance.

The standoff lasted approximately two hours, a sheriff's office employee told the Herald.

Jamey Allen Holweger, 64, was found dead in the front entryway to the residence, the affidavit said.

At 5:26 p.m., law enforcement interviewed Linda Lou McMahan, Larson's mother. McMahan said she and Larson lived together at the residence, she owned a handgun and kept it stored unloaded in her bedroom closet, the affidavit said.

Larson had recently stopped taking his medications, McMahan said.

Also according to the affidavit, Holweger came to the residence to drop off a dog. When he stepped into the entryway, McMahan greeted him. As the two were talking, McMahan heard Larson screaming from the rear of the trailer, where the bedrooms were located, the affidavit said.

She said Larson walked out, firing two or three shots from a handgun in the direction of Holweger and herself. Holweger was struck and fell in the entryway.

McMahan told law enforcement she didn't know who Larson had been firing at so, unsure of her own safety, she left the residence. There was blood on her vest, the affidavit said.

McMahan called law enforcement from Jamey Allen Holweger's residence. His wife, Suzann Melanie Holweger, allegedly left her home to confront Larson, crashing her vehicle into his residence, the affidavit said. Law enforcement escorted her away from the residence.

At 7:48 p.m., a search warrant was served on the residence. Two .45-caliber shell casings were found at the entrance into the living room from the hallway, and five more were found on the floor near the bed in Larson's bedroom, the affidavit said.

The bedroom was identified as where Larson was when he fired at the SWAT vehicle. Four defects were located on the grille of the vehicle. A Kimber .45 handgun was found on the bed.

Larson's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing and arraignment, are scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 13.