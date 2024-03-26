Bond set at $1 million for Grand Forks man accused of shooting at law enforcement

Mar. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly shooting at local law enforcement as they attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest.

Jeffrey Jacob Simpson Jr., 30, is charged with four counts of Class A felony attempted murder with a firearm. Each count has a maximum 20-year sentence. His initial court appearance took place on Monday afternoon, March 25.

On March 22, Grand Forks Regional SWAT team members were attempting to arrest Simpson for allegations of felonious restraint, aggravated assault and terrorizing, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

A total of six operators were on scene at the 3300 block of Primrose Court in two unmarked vehicles.

They blocked Simpson's express van in, the affidavit said.

When Simpson exited the vehicle, he allegedly fired multiple times at the SWAT operators, who were also outside of their vehicles at the time.

Simpson allegedly fled on foot before being taken into custody. The attempted murder charges, as well as three counts of Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference, are a result of this incident.

Alleged attempted murder victims are Officer Daniel Essig, Officer Andrew Rebel, Deputy James Wright and Officer Christopher Green. Alleged reckless endangerment victims are Officer Jesse Younggren and Deputy Blake Buchmeier, as well as the residents and bystanders.

Simpson is also charged with Class B felony night burglary and four additional Class C felonies: domestic violence — serious bodily injury, felonious restraint and two counts of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

The remaining charges are Class A misdemeanor methamphetamine possession, Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and Class B misdemeanor domestic violence — bodily injury.

Court documents allege that — across a few different dates in February and March — Simpson was in his ex-girlfriend's home without her permission, caused her serious bodily harm by strangling her, threatened to kill her while holding a firearm to her temple and underneath her chin, did not allow her to leave her home and punched her in the face.

The woman and her son had been removed from their residence on Thursday, March 21, and taken to a CVIC safe location. While there, she saw that Simpson had entered her house and damaged her property — including an Alexa Echo and Ring doorbell.

In court Monday, Rachel Rae Egstad, representing the state, requested the $1 million bond.

"Many lives have been at risk at the hands of this defendant," Egstad said.

Simpson told the judge that the reason he fired at the officers was because he'd been listening to music and when he peeked out, they shot at him first. He said he had no idea they were law enforcement, because they were in civilian clothes, but once he realized they were, he dropped his gun.

Simpson cited his background as the reason he reacted in the manner he did.

"I have PTSD from the Marine Corps," he said.

Simpson denied the allegations of domestic violence outright.

"There's not a mark on her," he said.

Judge Jay Knudson said these are some of the most serious charges he's ever seen, and thus approved the $1 million bond with conditions including no dangerous weapons and twice weekly random drug testing.

Simpson's preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 6. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, because law enforcement also used their firearms, Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Herald.