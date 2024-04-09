Bond revoked for Gwinnett teen accused of rape while out on bond for another rape charge

A Gwinnett County judge revoked the bond on Tuesday for a teenager who was accused of rape while he was out on bond for a separate rape charge.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was there as Fredy Serna appeared before Judge Tracey Mason.

Police say Serna was out on bond in Gwinnett County when he raped an 18-year-old woman in DeKalb County

Washington said Serna was seemingly pleasant considering he was in court for a motion to remove his bond.

The judge called Serna a danger to the community and that she believes he is a risk and could commit more felonies if not locked up. She revoked his bond during the Tuesday hearing.

“He’s not a good candidate for bond because he continues to find himself in situations where he is engaging in sexually deviant contact with people who are unable to consent,” the judge said.

He is accused of molesting two girls in Gwinnett County in 2021 when he was 15 years old, but charges weren’t brought until 2023.

Attorney Steve Adkins, who is representing Serna, told Channel 2 Action News that the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office consented to a $5,000 bond last year, with conditions including a psychosexual examination.

While out on that bond, Serna was accused of raping a woman after a day of drinking at her Brookhaven apartment.

His attorney fired back saying that his client had consensual sex with the alleged victim and that his bond should not be revoked.

“It’s a he said, she said where they were both intoxicated. The alleged victim was passed out for two hours. How can you tell me you don’t know what you are doing but you can say without a reasonable doubt that you didn’t give your consent?” Adkins said.

Prosecutors say that Serna violated one of the conditions of his bond, the psychosexual examination.

