Bond reduced for woman charged with attempted murder

PRINCETON — Bond was reduced Monday after a woman charged with attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding waived a preliminary hearing in magistrate court.

Jessica Diane Lilly, 43, of Rock was arrested May 1 and charged with the felonies of attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding as well as a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy J.W. Lucas with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Lilly was scheduled Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Susan Honaker. In West Virginia, people who have been jailed must have a preliminary hearing within 10 days after their arrest unless they waive this time limit or waive the preliminary hearing entirely.

Honaker was informed by attorney Jason Ballard, who is representing Lilly with attorney David Kelley, that their client was waiving the hearing. Then there was a motion for a bond reduction.

Lilly's original bond was $20,000. Honaker reduced this bond Monday to $10,000 with the condition of home confinement if Lilly is released. The case will now go to the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Deputy Lucas responded along with Lt. W.E. Rose and Deputy A.M. Presley to 120 Cobra Lane in reference to a report about a man being shot in the Rock area of Mercer County. The man was later identified as Russell Blaine Lilly, Jessica Lilly's husband.

Russell Lilly told the deputies that he saw a black car parked at the end of his home's driveway when he was shot, Lucas said. Jessica Lilly said she was in their home when she heard a shot and found her husband when she came outside.

Witnesses near the home said they heard arguing outside but could not make out what was being said. This argument stopped when a single gunshot was heard. One witness told the deputies that he had seen a Heritage .22-caliber revolver a week earlier in Russell Lilly's pickup truck, Lucas said.

Lucas said that he detained Jessica Lilly and transported her back to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department where she requested to have an attorney present. Two juveniles living at the Lilly home were taken to the sheriff's department and Child Protective Services was contacted.

Lucas later spoke to Russell Lilly at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. He said that Russell Lilly was "alert and oriented" at that time, but advised he was in pain and could not make a statement.

A search warrant for the Lilly home and a Chevrolet Silverado was obtained and signed by Magistrate Keith Compton. A .22-caliber revolver was found hidden under the bathroom sink and a 20-gauge shotgun was found behind a bedroom door, Lucas said.

Neither of the firearms seized were believed to be the weapon involved in the shooting, Lucas said. Warrants were being requested for Russell Lilly, who has a 2017 felony conviction for wanton endangerment, for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Attempted first-degree murder carries a possible sentence of three to 15 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code. Malicious assault has a possible prison term of one to five years and misdemeanor domestic assault has a penalty of up to 12 months in jail.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Heltzel represented the state at Monday's hearing.

