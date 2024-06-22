Bond reduced in murder case

Jun. 22—A preliminary hearing for a man accused of fatally shooting another man at a McAlester apartment complex in March was continued with a judge granting a motion to lower his bond.

Johnathon Riggins, 19, of McAlester, was charged with first-degree murder on April 1 for the death of 35-year-old Tyrann Williams.

Court records show a preliminary hearing that was set for June 20 was continued "over objection of defendant."

Records show an oral motion for bond reduction was also granted by Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, lowering Riggins' bond from $1 million to $500,000.

"Bond granted with condition of defendant being on house arrest with an ankle monitor," court records state.

The case is now set for preliminary hearing on Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

McAlester Police Lt. Det. Kirk Johnston said officers from the McAlester Police Department responded to a call at the Park Place Apartments around 6:19 a.m. on March 26.

According to audio obtained through Broadcastify, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after a caller reported hearing gunshots and saw a person laying at the bottom of a staircase.

Johnston said officers arrived on scene and found Williams. The audio recording shows officers immediately requested medics to continue to the scene. Williams was later declared deceased at the scene by responding medics.

An affidavit filed in the case by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation state agents were called in to assist in the investigation by the McAlester Police Department and conducted several interviews.

The report states eyewitnesses told investigators Riggins was standing at the top of a staircase as Williams was walking up when the shooting occurred.

"Williams was not armed," the affidavit states. "After shooting Williams, Riggins fled the scene with the firearm used in the shooting."

Riggins was later located in McAlester and was taken into custody for the fatal shooting, the report states.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show Riggins remained in their custody as of Friday.