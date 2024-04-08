Bond hearing delayed for woman who reportedly tried to destroy evidence with Mountain Dew

Nichole Maks laughs while talking with her attorney during a hearing, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

A bond hearing was continued Friday for a woman accused of killing a man and later pouring Mountain Dew on herself to try to foil police attempts to gather her DNA.

Circuit Judge Karen Foxman continued the bond hearing for Nichole Maks, 36, because the judge said she knew one of the witnesses in the case.

Maks was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and arson of a dwelling. She is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The hearing dealt with a request by Assistant Public Defender Jessica Roberts for the judge to set a bond for Maks.

Maks was accused of stabbing to death Michael Cerasoli, 79, inside a Daytona Beach home on July 12, 2023, before setting the second floor on fire.

Nichole Maks enters the courtroom for a hearing, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

The witness the judge referred to was a police officer who worked on the case against Maks. The police officer had retained the judge when she was an attorney in private practice years back.

During her arrest, police officers told Maks they were going to take some DNA samples from her. Maks then requested a drink and was given a can of Diet Mountain Dew, a report stated.

She started pouring the can over her head and hair in an attempt to interfere with the collection of evidence, a report stated.

While in court on Friday, Maks smiled and laughed several times while speaking to her attorney.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman accused of murder, pouring Mountain Dew on herself back in court