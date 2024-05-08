Bond granted to Las Cruces daycare co-owner accused of sexual assault of a child

After he was arrested on May 1 and charged with four second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, Juan Cardiel, 78, was released on May 7 on a $7,500 bond by 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers.

The Las Cruces Police Department alleged Cardiel, a co-owner of a now shuttered daycare facility, assaulted a 4-year-old girl who attended the daycare.

Police learned that the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department was investigating Cardiel Childcare Services, 5532 Century Lane, for alleged sexual abuse committed at the daycare center. LCPD had also discovered the daycare’s license had recently been suspended by the state. Investigators participated in a forensic interview with the girl.

Prosecutors argued that the encounters were more than a crime against children and that no conditions of release would protect children or the community from Cardiel. Bond was set at $7,500 and with conditions of release that includes no contact with anyone under 18, and no contact with his grandchildren.

Authorities have reason to believe there may be other victims and ask that anyone who may have had contact with Cardiel, please contact police at 575-526-0795.

