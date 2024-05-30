After bond fails, it’s back to the drawing board for Estacada Schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Although disheartened by the failure of the $149 million facilities bond, administrators at the Estacada School District plan to persist in finding a way to get voter support to fund building repairs and improvements and relieve overcrowding.

Washington sees increase in out-of-state abortion patients post-Roe

“We’re going to carve it down and get to the point that the community will agree and address the most urgent needs of our students,” said Maggie Kelly, director of communications for the Estacada School District.

“I am confident that we will be back after we regroup, adjust our plans to the feedback we just received, and try again,” Superintendent Ryan Carpenter said in a statement to the community.

A school bond that passed in 2000 will expire in 2025. The district could propose a bond that would cost taxpayers the same as that expiring bond and not raise taxes, for example.

This would provide funds for only the most critical needs, Kelly said. Another bond might be proposed as early as next year.

Read more at Portlandtribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.