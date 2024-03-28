Bond denied for Enterprise rape suspect who illegally immigrated to U.S.

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of raping a ‘mentally incapacitated’ teen has been denied the chance to bond out of the Coffee County Jail.

Pablo Mendoza was arrested on Monday and charged with rape in the first degree after police alleged in a court complaint he raped a 14-year-old girl on Monday, February 20.

Mendoza was held in the Coffee County Jail until an Aniahs Law Hearing on Wednesday, during which Judge Joshua Wilson denied Mendoza’s bond.

Sheriff Scott Byrd told WDHN that Mendoza is in the United States illegally, and once his case is eventually over in Alabama, he would be deported back to his home country.

In an arrest document filed Tuesday, investigators said the girl could not consent due to her being “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

Mendoza’s arrest caught the attention of Alabama’s lawmakers, such as Senator Tommy Tuberville, who released a statement on X, and Enterprise native Congressman Barry Moore. both of whom called out President Biden and America’s border security.

“My prayers are with this young girl and her family. Thanks to Biden’s reprehensible open border policies, every town is a border town, including mine,” said Moore.

