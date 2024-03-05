Bond denied in aggravated assault case

Mar. 5—A 51-year-old woman is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly swinging a sword at her son.

Per Whitfield County Sheriff's Office data, defendant Karen Denise Maddox is also facing one count of terroristic threats and acts.

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter denied a motion to set bond for Maddox in Whitfield Superior Court on Tuesday, March 5.

Public defender Latasha Heflin told the court that Maddox has resided in Dalton her entire life.

"She currently draws disability, your Honor, because she's legally blind in her right eye and she only has 30% vision in her left eye," Heflin said.

Heflin said that Maddox did have several previous felony convictions.

"She's currently not on parole, probation or bond for any offense," Heflin continued. "I do understand the significance of the offense she is charged with, but given Mrs. Maddox's medical issues, I'm asking for a $15,000 bond."

Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy said the State was opposed to bond being set for the defendant, noting that Maddox has four prior felonies on her record.

"The first was in 2001 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine," he said. "The next in 2007 for possession of cocaine, another in 2007 for possession of methamphetamine and another in 2011 for possession of meth."

Eddy said the defendant entered a Drug Court program in 2013 after a probation violation.

He said she then failed out of Drug Court a year later after "absconding from the program for a lengthy period of time."

Eddy contended that Maddox is a flight risk and at risk to reoffend if she were to be released from pre-trial detention.

Citing a warrant document, Minter noted that the defendant is accused of threatening to kill the named victim in the case.

"So the State would also add a risk to intimidate witnesses," Eddy said.

Heflin said there "were some circumstances surrounding" the alleged incident.

"I'm not going to go into the facts, I would just maintain our position of $15,000 bond," she told the court. "She has not had any trouble with the law or any incidents with the law for over 10 years, since her last possession in 2011."

Heflin said the named victim in the case resided with the defendant.

Minter ultimately sided with the State on the matter, determining that Maddox posed a "risk to the community" if she were to receive bond.

Local jail records indicate Maddox was initially arrested for the alleged offenses on Feb. 24.