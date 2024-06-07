Bond for Decatur man accused of drug trafficking set at over half a million dollars

Jun. 7—Decatur police on Friday served three arrest warrants for drug trafficking on a man first accused of the offense as early as March. He was booked into Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $550,900 bond, according to DPD and jail records.

Derrick Dewayne Brown, 54, was the subject of a Vice/Narcotics Unit investigation opened in March, according to DPD. During the investigation, he allegedly sold a trafficking quantity of a fentanyl mixture on at least one occasion.

Possessing 4 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, or 1 gram or more of fentanyl as a single component, is a drug trafficking offense under Alabama law.

According to a DPD press release, investigators found a trafficking amount of fentanyl on Brown during a March 27 vehicle stop. However, affidavits by a Vice/Narcotics Unit investigator indicate that the vehicle stop took place on April 4.

On March 27, Brown allegedly sold 6 grams of meth that later also tested positive for fentanyl to a confidential informant, according to an affidavit. An arrest warrant for drug trafficking was issued for Brown by a Morgan County judge on March 29.

On April 4, a Vice/Narcotics Unit investigator stopped Brown's Honda Odyssey and found an additional 8 grams of a meth/fentanyl mixture, according to an affidavit. It's unclear why Brown was apparently not arrested at the time. DPD did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigator did not swear to an affidavit on the second trafficking charge until Brown was stopped again on Thursday, records show. An officer stopped Brown's Honda Odyssey near the 700 block of Cedar Lake Road, according to an affidavit, and he was found with around 15 grams of a fentanyl mixture.

Brown remained in jail on Friday afternoon.

