Bomb, weapons threat at Michigan State University was hoax, police say

EAST LANSING — A report of a threat involving a bomb and weapons at multiple locations on Michigan State University's campus late Thursday night was deemed a hoax, the school's police department said.

MSU Police and Public Safety Department officers responded to locations mentioned in the threat, which the department said in a post on X that it did not believe to be credible.

MSU police said its own personnel and the FBI confirmed the threat was a hoax, and thanked other emergency agencies for assisting.

The university did not disclose what time the threat was made, or the locations they responded to. MSU police posted a statement about the hoax on social media about 10:30 p.m.

Here's the department's full statement released on social media:

"Earlier this evening, MSU Police and Public Safety responded to a call reporting a bomb threat and weapons threat at multiple locations on campus. Based on how the call was received and other information, we did not believe the threat to be credible, but we still responded appropriately.

"It has been confirmed by both our department and the FBI that this call was a hoax. There is NO danger or threat to the community. Out of an abundance of caution, MSU police officers immediately responded to the locations that were mentioned.

"We appreciate the quick response of our officers and assisting agencies in determining that this call was a hoax. Again, there is NO threat or danger to the community."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Bomb, weapons threat at MSU was a hoax