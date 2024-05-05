Bomb threats to NYC synagogues deemed not credible: NYPD, Hochul

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Bomb threats made to at least two synagogues in New York City were deemed not credible, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul and police.

Threats of explosives were emailed to two synagogues in Manhattan Saturday, according to the NYPD. One on the Upper West Side was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” and another in Midtown was unoccupied, according to police.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said at least four synagogues in Manhattan received bomb threats Saturday.

“We will not tolerate individuals sowing fear and antisemitism,” Hochul said. “Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions.”

Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday was expected to announce $400 million in funding to boost security at synagogues, mosques and churches.

