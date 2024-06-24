Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Walmart Supercenter in Augusta

Jun. 23—AUGUSTA — The Walmart Supercenter at the Marketplace at Augusta was evacuated at about 2 p.m. Sunday after a bomb threat was discovered at the store.

Lt. Anthony Drouin of the Augusta Police Department said Sunday the evacuation lasted about two hours, as two trained dogs from the Maine State Police responded and searched the public and nonpublic areas of the store at 201 Civic Center Drive.

At the conclusion of the search, the store was reopened, Drouin said.

"The threat was a note that was found inside the store," he said.

A bomb threat was reported about two months ago at the same store, but no bomb was found.

"We haven't been seeing these at the other stores in town," Drouin said.

A request for comment from the Walmart corporate office was not returned Sunday.

Copy the Story Link

The countdown is on: 2024 Hemmings Motor News Great Race to arrive in Gardiner in six days