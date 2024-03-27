Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Orange County bank

A possible bomb threat at a Fullerton bank prompted an evacuation as SWAT team members swarmed a shopping plaza Tuesday night.

Fullerton police responded to reports of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo located on the 100 block of West Bastanchury Road at around 5:09 p.m.

The male suspect allegedly claimed he had an explosive device, police said.

All employees and customers were immediately evacuated as officers, bomb squad members and SWAT team personnel surrounded the bank.

As the suspect exited the building, he was reportedly shot by officers.

The man, who was seen lying down near the front doorway, appeared unresponsive as officers sent in a robot and drone to investigate several items that were found lying near him.









A possible bomb threat at a bank in Fullerton has prompted an evacuation as SWAT team members surrounded the shopping plaza on March 26, 2024. (KTLA)























Eventually, the robot appeared to pick up a portion of a device and brought it back to officers for analysis.

Several more drones and robots were seen entering the bank to clear the scene before officers eventually entered. Robots were also seen investigating a parked car that may have belonged to the suspect.

Officers have cordoned off the entire shopping plaza as the investigation remains ongoing. No employees or officers were injured during the incident, police confirmed.

Neither the man’s identity nor current condition is known at this time.

This developing story will be updated.

