Bomb threat on Jewish community center bus led to search at two turnpike service plazas

A bomb threat reported Friday by a student on a Jewish community center bus stopped at a St. Lucie County turnpike service plaza also led to the search of a second turnpike service plaza in Okeechobee County, police said.

Sweeps involving K-9 units were conducted at both the Port St. Lucie-Fort Pierce and Fort Drum turnpike service plazas, and no bombs were found, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Multiple buses carrying students from the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in North Miami Beach were traveling northbound. A student on one of the buses that had stopped at the Port St. Lucie-Fort Pierce plaza approached a FHP trooper, according to a spokesperson.

The student displayed what the trooper described as "a text message reference (of) a bomb in one of the ... buses," a spokesperson said.

The Port St. Lucie-Fort Pierce plaza and northbound turnpike lanes closed shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The northbound turnpike lanes were reopened by 4:45 p.m., and a few minutes later police announced the reopening of the service plaza.

The Fort Drum plaza was also searched because one of the community center's charter buses had stopped there, a Friday evening update from FHP said.

It is unknown where the threat originated. "At this time, we have no leads for the threat. Investigations (is) looking into the source of how the threat was generated with forensics," FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a statement.

The incident is not believed to have any connection to a court hearing attended by former President Donald Trump, which took place the same day in downtown Fort Pierce.

