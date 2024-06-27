Bomb threat in downtown OKC prompts municipal courthouse to close

The Oklahoma City municipal courthouse was searched Thursday morning after a bomb threat disrupted scheduled hearings.

Presiding Judge Philippa C. James canceled all Oklahoma City Municipal Court sessions while police secured the area and searched the building. The courthouse was cleared by 8:20 a.m., and court was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m.

Defendants who were affected by the closure will be notified of their new court date. Payments can be made by logging on to okc.gov.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Downtown OKC bomb threat prompts courthouse closure, all clear issued