Bomb squad removes Civil War-era cannonball

OVERBROOK, Kan. (KSNW) — A Civil War-era cannonball had to be removed by the Topeka bomb squad Tuesday afternoon.

The Overbrook Police Department was called around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Walnut. Someone reported finding a possible explosive device.

When officers arrived, they discovered what appeared to be an antique cannonball in a flower bed outside of a home.

The county fire district for Overbrook/Michigan Valley, along with the Kansas Fire Marshal and The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene to assist Overbrook Police.

Courtesy Overbrook Police Dept.

Courtesy Overbrook Police Dept.

The cannonball was determined to be from the Civil War era. The Topeka Bomb Squad was called, and they safely removed the cannonball.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.