Bomb squad disposes two explosives on Easter in Antrim County

Apr. 1—KEWADIN — The Michigan State Police bomb squad was deployed twice on Easter Sunday in Antrim County — once to dispose of a military flare and a second time to seize a prohibited firework that a trooper discovered on the dashboard of a car he had stopped in Mancelona.

MSP spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said Monday that the first incident was a call to assist the Antrim County Sheriff's Office after a homeowner in Kewadin reported that he found a military flare that had washed up on the shore of Grand Traverse Bay.

Carroll said the device was a live but unactivated Mark-25 Marine Marker military flare, which he said is typically used in search-and-rescue operations.

Shortly after disposing of the flare, the bomb squad was called to the scene of a traffic stop on U.S. 131 near Wetzel Lake Road in Mancelona, Carroll said. He said an MSP trooper called the squad after he stopped a vehicle and saw an M-150, a prohibited explosive, sitting on the car's dashboard.

Carroll described the M-150 as being similar to a cherry bomb. M-150s, like cherry bombs and M-80s, are illegal nationwide. Carroll said the driver of the vehicle was not charged.

Last year, Carroll said, MSP's bomb squad responded to 120 calls in the region to assist and dispose of explosive devices.