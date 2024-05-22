Bomb squad called after Civil War cannon ball found in Overbrook

OVERBROOK (KSNT) – A relic from the Civil War caused a bomb scare in a small Kansas town Tuesday.

The Overbrook Police Department (OPD) announced in a press release that officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on May 21 to the 400 block of Walnut on a possible explosive device. Officers responding to the area found what appeared to be an antique cannon ball.

(Photo Courtesy/OPD)

Following this discovery, the OPD called for backup from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshal. Together, the responding agencies determined the ball was an old cannon ball dating back to the Civil War of 1861-1865.

‘Deteriorating artifacts’ cause bomb scare at northeast Kansas museum

Law enforcement with the Topeka Police Department’s bomb squad removed the cannon ball from the area. The OPD said there was no danger to the public while the cannon ball was being removed.

OPD Chief Eric Carlson says the cannon ball was taken by the TPD to verify whether it is safe or needs to be destroyed. If it is safe to do so, the cannon ball will be donated to the Overbrook Historical Society.

“If items like this are found, that can be dangerous, citizens should always contact police,” Carlson said in a written statement.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.