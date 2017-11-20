Bologna wins 3-2 at Verona in Serie A with 2 late goals

Bologna's Mattia Destro, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Bologna, at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP)

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Bologna scored two late goals for a 3-2 comeback win at promoted Hellas Verona on Monday to end a four-match losing streak in Serie A.

Substitute Orji Okwonkwo equalized with a header in the 74th and Godfred Donsah scored the winner with a long, powerful effort from beyond the area two minutes later.

Former Italy winger Alessio Cerci opened the scoring at Bentegodi Stadium for Verona. Less than 10 minutes later, Mattia Destro — another former Italy forward — equalized for Bologna.

Former Juventus fullback Martin Caceres put Verona ahead shortly after the half-hour mark with a rebound of his own header.

Bologna moved up to 10th while Verona remained second from the bottom after its fifth consecutive loss.