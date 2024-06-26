Bolivian president appeals for public's help amid apparent 'coup attempt'

Military personnel surrounded government headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, during what the nation's President Luis Arce and others denounced as a "coup d'etat" by a general who was dismissed Tuesday evening. Photo by Luis Gandarillas/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday announced a military coup is underway on the nation's seat of government in La Paz and urged citizens to oppose it.

"We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce said in a translated post on X. "Democracy must be respected."

Members of the Bolivian military occupied the political plaza in La Paz and used an armored vehicle to ram open the doors of the government palace Wednesday.

Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga stood on the palace's doorstep and said the Bolivian army, navy and air force were mobilized and have the support of local police.

Zuniga briefly entered the palace and had been dismissed from his military post Tuesday evening, according to local media.

Military personnel enter the government headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, during what Bolivian President Luis Arce and others say is a military coup in progress that began at about 2:30 p.m. local time Wednesday. Photo by Luis Gandarillas/ EPA-EFE

The reported dismissal might have been due to comments Zuniga made about former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who left office in 2019 and was replaced by Arce.

Bolivian state media reported some military units mobilized at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Bolivian Vice President called Zuniga's effort a "coup attempt against our democratically elected government.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda released a video message saying some army units attacked Bolivia's "democracy, peace and national security."

The matter remains unresolved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.