Bolivar teen dies in dirt bike crash near Pleasant Hope

A Bolivar teen died Monday evening after reportedly crashing his dirt bike on a rutted road 2 miles west of Pleasant Hope.

The 15-year-old boy, who was not named in the Missouri State Highway Patrol's report because he is a juvenile, was riding on East 540th road at 6 p.m. before losing control of his 2022 Honda CRF125F motorcycle and overturning.

The boy, who was reportedly wearing a helmet when he fell from his bike, died at the scene.

The crash marked the 27th death investigated by MSHP in southwest Missouri (Troop D) in 2024.

