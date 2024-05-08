Bolivar man, 48, killed in two-car crash in Allegany County

New York State Police said an Allegany County motorist was killed Tuesday in a two-car crash in the Town of Wirt.

Amity-based troopers said the collision occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on state Route 275 when a northbound 2012 Ford Escape went into the southbound lane and struck a 2024 Hyundai head-on.

The Ford’s driver, 48-year-old Michael R. Coats of Bolivar, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, investigators said.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Olean General Hospital.

The were no serious injuries among the occupants of the Hyundai, including the 33-year-old driver from Cicero, N.Y., troopers said.

The crash investigation is ongoing, according to State Police, with the Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Investigation assisting, officials said.

