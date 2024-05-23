Boles graduation shifts to Saturday; Young-Frey and Malphurs key student speakers

May 22—Seniors at Quinlan Boles High School will have to wait a couple of more days to walk the stage and collect their diplomas before tossing those graduation caps sky high in the air.

The school's graduation ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday but because of expected inclement weather, the festivities have been moved to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The location will remain at the Kevin Kiper Football Stadium.

Boles had earlier announced their top two graduates who'll be featured speakers as valedictorian Garrett Young-Frey and salutatorian Katie Malphurs.

Young-Frey is a member of the Boles robotics team, an officer in the Mighty Hornet Band, the secretary of the Beta Club and a member of both the ASL Club and ASL Honor Society. He has also been the manager of the varsity basketball team for the last four years.

He said that for their assistance in reaching this milestone, he "would like to thank Mr. Castillo, Mrs. Dale, Mr. Russell and his mother who have all been key figures" throughout his high school journey.

Young-Frey is the son of Bobby Young and Amanda Young-Frey and plans to attend Texas A&M University at College Station in order to pursue a bachelor's degree in physics. In doing so, he said he plans to pursue his ultimate goal of becoming an astrophysicist "in order to expand humanity's understanding of the cosmos."

Malphurs is the youngest daughter of Patricia and Roy Malphurs. She said she is also proud to be graduating with her triplet sister and brother. She has been a member of the Boles varsity cheer squad for all four years, as well as co-captain her senior year.

She is also a member of Beta Club and PALS. Likewise, she has held several leadership positions in the Boles High School Spanish Club as well.

Malphurs plans to attend Southern Methodist University with a major in political science and minor in law and legal reasoning.

She also plans to take the pre-law track to help her get into law school to become a prosecutor.