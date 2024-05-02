‘Bold move’ enables delivery driver to escape accused robber, California cops say

A delivery driver escaped an accused robber by intentionally crashing his truck into a light pole, California police reported.

The crash took place early in the morning of Saturday, April 27, Watsonville police said in a May 1 news release.

The 41-year-old driver stopped at a gas station a short time earlier when a man forced his way into the cab, police said.

The driver continued for about a mile, but when the accused robber produced what police say “appeared to be a knife,” he intentionally crashed the truck into a light pole, police said. Officers called it a “bold move.”

The driver called 911, and minutes later, officers arrested Joshua Barcelo, 33, on a charge of armed robbery, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Watsonville is about a 90-mile drive south from San Francisco.

