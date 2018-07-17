In Boko Haram’s hometown, a favorite pastime endures: going to the zoo

The war came to the zoo here on a Friday, just after the afternoon prayer.

It was 2014 and Aliyu Yusuf, the head of the zookeepers, was doing his rounds. He looped past the crocodile enclosure, where a dozen of the scaly green reptiles napped on the concrete beside their pool, mouths gaping. Nearby, the zoo’s two skinny elephants, Jummai and Izge, dangled their trunks over a muddy vat of water. He passed by them and moved toward the primate enclosure, where a teenage chimp swung from the bars of his cage like they were, well, monkey bars.

That’s when the first explosion hit, a clap of sound so powerful it rattled the ground beneath him. When Mr. Yusuf looked up, he could see a cloud of smoke rising from the direction of the post office just beyond the zoo’s gates. People were screaming. Around him, the animals began to panic.

Recommended: Young Nigerians choose to fight Boko Haram with books

His ostriches ran frantic zig-zags across the length of their pens. An eland antelope charged back and forth in his enclosure, horns bared. And Yusuf ran, not stopping until he reached the zoo’s administrative building nearby.

“You don’t think when you become a zookeeper that someday you’ll become afraid to do your job,” he says. “But that day, I became afraid.”

Nearly a decade ago, a violent insurgency began to put this city in Nigeria’s arid northeast, known locally as “the home of peace,” on the global map for a very different reason. Splashed across the world’s front pages, Maiduguri suddenly became “the birthplace of Boko Haram,” a place of random terror and brutal suicide bombings.

But it was never only that.

Even in the war’s darkest days, as hundreds of thousands of people poured into the city to escape Boko Haram’s campaign of terror in the countryside and attacks showered the city, normal life also carried on, as mundane and ordinary as ever.

Maidugurians still gathered for meals of goat meat and fragrant red jollof rice. Students at the local university still stayed up late cramming for exams in biology, accounting, and engineering. The city prayed, it haggled, it gossiped.

“It speaks to the resilience and vitality of the place that people have determined that life will go on,” says Geoffrey Ijumba, chief of the Borno field office for UNICEF, the United Nations’ children’s agency. “They are saying, Boko Haram won’t shut down this city, they can’t. We will keep going.”

And people went to the zoo.

They went to the zoo a lot, in fact.

“When the insurgency was at its peak, this was one of the safest places in the city, because it was a kind of no man’s land where you wouldn’t be worried that you would be a target,” says Peter Ayuba, the director of forestry and wildlife for Borno state, where Maiduguri is located. “It got to the point where we could hardly manage the influx.”

PUBLIC-PRIVATE OASIS

All day long, people would stream into the zoo, and they often stayed for hours, looping around the enclosures or slumped on park benches. Every evening at closing time, many visitors had to be coaxed to leave, says Mr. Ayuba. “No one wanted to go home.”

But if people’s reasons for going to the zoo shifted over the course of the war, it had long been one of the city’s most iconic cultural institutions. For decades, during holidays and festivals, its green walkways had filled with families in shimmery boubou robes and dramatic wax-print dresses, posing for photo after photo against the verdant backdrop.

“There is nobody who’s somebody in this city who doesn’t come to the zoo, especially during festivities,” says Tijjani Ahmed, head of veterinary and conservation education at the zoo.

It’s also the place where an untold number of the city’s romances have begun.

“It’s a place away from prying eyes, like our parents for instance,” says Ali, 20, as he and his girlfriend Ruqayya, 17, sat watching the zoo’s two elephants chow down on acacia leaves on a recent afternoon. (They asked that their last names not be used in this story, since the whole point of going to the zoo was to avoid drawing attention to their relationship.)

In the zoo’s small tin photo studio, meanwhile, Elizabeth Siktuwe and her boyfriend, Alex Ibrahim, had just changed out of the matching red dashiki tunics they had donned for a zoo photo shoot.