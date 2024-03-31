This Bojangles Restaurant Celebrated The 105th Birthday Of A Longtime Customer Who Went Weekly As A Part Of His Sunday Ritual | Photo: Betsie Van der Meer via Getty Images

A Bojangles restaurant in Winston Salem, N.C., recently did a little something extra for one of their long-time customers. The chain restaurant threw a birthday party for Charlie Lentz, who celebrated his 105th birthday back in February, though the celebration was held on March 23.

According to WXII, Lentz has visited the location over the past 50 years as part of his Sunday ritual after church. The party was full of Lentz’s family, friends and Bojangles staff. The city’s mayor, Allen Joines, was also on hand to celebrate the World War II veteran’s birthday.

“This was a big surprise,” Lentz told WXII.

Bojangles’ regional manager, Horace Spencer, told Business Insider that up until his 90th birthday, Lentz would walk to get his lunch after church. His weekly visits for over five decades made him a favorite with Bojangles employees.

Spencer told WXII that Lentz was “very consistent with his order,” which consisted of a two-piece (chicken leg and thigh) meal with two sides and a biscuit. He added that the employees often have the order ready for Lentz “before he even gets in the door.”

Bojangles has been a staple across the South since it opened in Charlotte, NC, in 1977. The chain restaurant now has over 800 restaurants across 17 states and over 9,000 employees. The fast-food restaurant is famous for its Southern chicken, freshly made biscuits and sweet tea.

In the clip shared of Lentz’s celebration, party-goers surrounded him as he sat on his throne and wore a crown, being honored for the day. Lentz told WXII that he’s never felt better, and although he’s thankful for the free meal, he’s even more grateful to see 105 years on Earth.

“To be alive,” he said. “That’s what I’m thankful for, to be alive.”

Check out the surprise celebration below!