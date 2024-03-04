Boise saw more snow in one March day than all of February. More winter weather is coming

Boise received more snow within one March day than fell all of February. Even more wintry weather could be on the way.

Snow clouds dropped 2.1 inches between 2 and 6 a.m. on Monday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Groenert. That accumulation was on top of the 1.5 inches that fell Sunday morning, meaning Boise received 3.6 inches total in a 24-hour window.

“February’s total was 1.4, so it was more than twice what we got February,” Groenert told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

The snowfall Monday morning was more than forecast. The Weather Service tweeted that the extra flakes came when “a vorticity max went right over the Treasure Valley.” Meteorologist Spencer Tangen explained that a vorticity max occurs when spinning air lifts the air ahead of it and causes localized low pressure, which can result in additional snow.

The snowfall led to a slippery Monday morning commute for some Boise-area drivers. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported 81 crashes and 13 slide-offs between midnight and 9:30 a.m. The snow and ice should melt later in the day as the sun continues to rise, according to the Weather Service.

Bogus Basin and McCall received 4 inches, Groenert said.

More wild weather is on the way, with the Weather Service warning of scattered showers and a “slight possibility” of thunderstorms through Monday.

Boise will likely see one final snow event this week as another storm moves over the Treasure Valley, Groenert said. The meteorologist said 1-2 inches are forecast to fall in the Valley through Wednesday. The lower mountains are expected to get 4-8 inches, and the higher-elevation mountains could see 6-12 inches.

The snow will likely start up again between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, with showers continuing to fall intermittently throughout Tuesday, Groenert said. He said the snow clouds will likely all have passed by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Groenert attributed the storms to the Pacific Ocean pushing low-pressure weather systems onshore.

“The Pacific Northwest is funneling storms into our area,” Groenert said. “They’re coming through pretty quickly.”

Despite meteorological spring beginning March 1, it’s still not unusual for Boise to see snow storms this time of year, according to the meteorologist. Groenert pointed out that astrological spring doesn’t begin until March 20

“We’re coming out of winter. It’s early March. It’s not untypical. Spring weather (can be) warm and sunny at one time, and, five minutes later, it’s snowing on you.”

Chris Grant of Boise and his dog Sweet Pea explore a snowy Treasure Valley in January. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com