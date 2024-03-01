A Boise man intentionally struck and killed a woman with his car. He was just sentenced

A 24-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he intentionally hit and subsequently killed a woman with his car at a West Boise apartment complex last year.

Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler sentenced Marion Nikichimus Friday morning to an indeterminate life sentence for the second-degree murder of Elizabeth Sorg, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Nikichimus will become eligible for parole after 20 years, though that doesn’t guarantee he’ll be released from prison in 2044.

Nikichimus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November. Several other felonies were dropped following his guilty plea, court records showed. He was initially charged with aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and assault with intent to murder in addition to the second-degree murder charge.

Hippler said Nikichimus has “shown that the community is not safe with him in it at this time and for a long time,” according to the release.

At around 9:15 p.m. on June 2, Nikichimus drove to the apartment complex near the intersection of West Poplar Street and North Cole Road, the Boise Police Department previously said. Several residents, including Sorg, contacted Nikichimus about his “bizarre and confrontational” behavior, according to the release from the prosecutor’s office.

Nikichimus got into his car, began driving away and then turned around, first striking a man with the vehicle, the release said. Then, Nikichimus turned around again and fatally struck Sorg with his vehicle. Police said that upon arrival they started providing medical care to Sorg, which was taken over by paramedics who took her to a local hospital where she died. Sorg was 37.

The other victim survived and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

“On behalf of my office, I extend our deepest sympathy to Mrs. Sorg’s family for this senseless crime,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “I want to thank the Boise Police Department detectives as well as my trial team for their hard work on this case. Judge Hippler’s sentence ensures the community is safer.”