Boise man charged with arson, suspected of starting fire that closed down Polecat trails

Police arrested a Boise man who’s suspected of starting a Foothills fire that went on to burn a significant amount of land in the Polecat Gulch area, closing down popular trails.

The Boise Police Department said the 51-year-old was charged Monday morning with arson in the third degree — meaning it destroyed either personal property or forest land — relating to a grass fire that began Friday evening at the Polecat Gulch Trailhead near North Collister Drive.

The Polecat Fire went on to burn 36 acres of Foothills land and threatened houses at the end of Collister, according to police. Idaho Bureau of Land Management crews were able to control the fire by Saturday evening.

“Thanks to the quick and coordinated response from first responders, the fire was stopped before it led to any injuries or destruction of nearby homes,” police said.

A man suspected of starting a fire in the Boise Foothills was arrested and charged with arson. The fire burned a popular hiking area near Polecat Gulch.

A video helped law enforcement identify the suspect, who was booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday, according to police. The department said the investigation into this incident is ongoing, and the suspect could face additional pending charges.

The Polecat Gulch to Collister Trailhead reopened Monday morning, according to Boise Parks and Recreation.