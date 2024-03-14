Boise High School reports receiving social media threat. Police investigate

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Boise police are investigating a social media threat directed at Boise High School early Thursday morning that originated outside of Idaho, according to the Boise School District.

Boise High School Principal Deborah Watts sent an email to families and staff members that said the threat was brought to the attention of school administrators Thursday morning. Watts said parents who choose to keep their kids home could inform the district, and the absence wouldn’t count toward the district’s attendance rule.

The district said Boise police recommended to continue school operations as normal but that they would provide extra support at the school.

In an update sent later in the morning, the district said police had found the original social media threat referred to a BHS but “did not originate in Idaho and was similar to one sent in another state.”

“Please know our first priority each and every school day is the safety and security of our students and staff members,” the email from High School Principal Deborah Watts said in the email. “The Boise School District’s policies and procedures help us to accomplish this important priority.”

The Idaho Statesman has reached out to Boise police for more information.