Boise area sees power outages after storm quickly brings heavy rain, lightning, wind

After a bright and sunny day, the Boise area saw a freak thunderstorm spread quickly throughout parts of Ada County on Tuesday evening, leaving behind soggy conditions and power outages.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwest portions of Ada County, along with parts of Boise and Gem counties, and a storm just after 6 p.m. brought heavy rain, lightning, wind and hail to Boise’s downtown, parts of the Bench and North End, and to Meridian, Eagle and other cities. The advisory ended at 7 p.m.

More than 2,700 Boise-area customers, including in parts of downtown and on the Bench, were without power due to the weather, according to Idaho Power’s outage map. All outages were expected to be fixed at around 7:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Sophia Adams told the Idaho Statesman in a phone interview “that the worst” of the downpour was over as the center of the storm moved north of Boise to the Emmett and Horseshoe Bend area. She added that residents should still be wary of possible lightning and strong winds.

A little under a half-inch of rain fell in about an hour’s time, Adams said.

Major flooding wasn’t a concern for the National Weather Service, though Adams said there could be some “localized ponding.” A large puddle of water at the intersection of 1st and State streets by St. Luke’s in downtown Boise was a good example of that.

A quick storm left some minor flooding at the intersection of 1st and State Streets near St. Luke’s Health System in downtown Boise Tuesday night.

Adams said the threat of thunderstorms wasn’t quite over at 7 p.m., because lightning can strike up to 15 miles from the base of a storm. “Remember when thunder roars, go indoors,” she said.

Reporter Nick Rosenberger contributed.