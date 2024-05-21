Boise-area highway back open after fatal crash kills one person, hospitalizes another

A Canyon County crash left one person dead and another hospitalized Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old Caldwell man was driving a minivan west on U.S. 20/26 at 3:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line and collided with a truck near Northside Boulevard, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

Police said the minivan driver died from his injuries at the scene.

First responders drove the truck driver, a 28-year-old Caldwell man, to a Boise-area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The intersection was blocked for five hours to allow emergency vehicles through and re-opened at 8:33 a.m., Idaho State Police dispatch told the Idaho Statesman.