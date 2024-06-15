A boil water order was issued for a neighborhood in Hialeah

Hialeah’s Public Works department issued a boil water order that remains in effect Saturday for the Hialeah Heights neighborhood. The precautionary order will be lifted when sample tests show that the water is clear of possible contamination.

What is the boundary?

Map of the area where a boil water alert was issued in the Hialeah Heights neighborhood by the Hialeah Public Works Department on June 14, 2024.

▪ North of West 116th Street.

▪ South of West 84th Street.

▪ East of Southbound I-75.

▪ West of West 44th Avenue.

What you should do?

Hialeah’s Public Works department suggests that “in an abundance of caution” residents boil water for a minimum of one minute for any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth. The city did not say why tests of the water led to the order on Friday but, like much of South Florida, the area was inundated with floods after steady rains from a tropical system that settled over the area on Tuesday and continued on Saturday.

Hialeah’s department of public works can be reached during business hours at 305-556-3800.