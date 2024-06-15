Boil water notice issued for Esto

ESTO, Fla. (WDHN) — Esto, Florida, is under a boil water notice following a loss of pressure at its water wells.

As a precautionary measure, the town advises all residents and businesses to boil their water before consumption or use until further notice. This includes drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and any other activity that involves the use of water.

Water Works personnel have repaired the issue, and the water pressure has been fully restored. However, microbial samples were taken as part of the standard protocol.

The boil water notice will be lifted once the samples have been tested and confirmed negative for dangerous pathogens.

