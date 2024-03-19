Boil water notice in effect for part of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lindale announced that a new line being installed has caused a boil water notice to be issued in Lindale on Tuesday.

The city said that a contractor installing a new water line had to shut off the water main to do so, as a result the city issued a boil notice for all residents on Allison Lane. They said that contractors are working diligently to ensure reconnection of the line as quickly as possible.

During a boil water notice residents are urged to reduce water usage to a minimum, and to bring any water to a rolling boil for two minutes before usage. Alternatively, residents may use bottled water instead of boiling water.

The City of Lindale said that once the boil water notice is no longer in effect the public water system officials will notify customers to tell them that water consumption is safe.

