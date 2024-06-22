Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Clifton and Paterson Friday evening

The boil water advisory issued on Wednesday for parts of Paterson and Clifton was lifted Friday evening by the Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC).

"Following extensive water quality testing and in close collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), as well as local health officials, it has been confirmed that customers in South Paterson and parts of Clifton affected by the boil water advisory can resume their normal water use," the PVWC stated in a release.

However, the PVWC urges its customers in the affected areas to take the following steps before regular water use:

Run all cold faucets in their homes for about three minutes.

Clean and empty any automatic ice makers.

If your hot water heater is set below 113 degrees, drain and refill it.

Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filter should be run through aregeneration cycle.

A map provided by the Passaic Valley Water Commission showing the areas affected by the boil water advisory.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this precautionary advisory may have caused, but it wasnecessary for PVWC to continue protecting public health and safety, our top priority," the PVWC stated.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Clifton, Paterson NJ